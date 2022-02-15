PHUKET TEST & GO

TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
6.4
通过
5条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Treat yourself to a relaxing stay just minutes from the Koh Samet city center at TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 30 m from Ao Cho.TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus). To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a coffee or tea maker and bottled water are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doTomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. You won't need to go far to experience fun water sports, with the convenience of boats provided.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 89% of other accommodations in the city.

如果您是TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
地址/地图

54 Moo4, Phae, Ao Wongduan, Muang, Ao Cho, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

