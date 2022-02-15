BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tinidee Hotel Bangkok Golf Club (SHA - Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
通过
274条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Tinidee [email protected] Golf Club is ideally situated in Pathum Thani, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, car park, room service, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Tinidee [email protected] Golf Club hits the spot in many ways.

地址/地图

99/3 Moo 2, Tiwanon Road, Bangkadi Subdistrict, Muang District,Pathumthani, Rangsit, Bangkok, Thailand, 12000

