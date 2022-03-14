KRABI TEST & GO

Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.2
通过
47条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+26 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi is ideally situated in Ton Sai, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include locker, towels, free welcome drink, linens, internet access – wireless to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

1057 Moo 2, Tambon Ao Nang, Tonsai Beach, Ampur Mung, Ton Sai, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU