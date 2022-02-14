PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛蒂尼迪高尔夫度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
260条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket - Image 0
Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket - Image 1
Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket - Image 2
Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket - Image 3
Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket - Image 4
Tinidee Golf Resort Phuket - Image 5
+22 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家四星级酒店拥有独特的住宿，分布在棕榈湖高尔夫球场的迷人景观中，都体现了独特的泰国魅力。普吉岛蒂尼迪高尔夫度假村（SHA 认证）距离普吉国际机场 20 分钟路程，距离受欢迎的芭东区 15 分钟路程，适合各种旅行目的。客人可以打一场高尔夫球，参观无数的娱乐中心或设计师购物精品店，并在芭东的各种餐饮场所尝试众多餐馆。所有客房都设有自己的阳台，客人可以在那里放松身心，享受阳光和小镇的美景。它们还配有现代装饰以及现代设施，如洗衣服务、机场接送和旅游。普吉岛蒂尼迪高尔夫度假村（SHA 认证）确保提供最大的乐趣、便利和难忘的回忆。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛蒂尼迪高尔夫度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛蒂尼迪高尔夫度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

42 Moo 5, Vichitsongkram Rd., Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

普吉岛帕尔酒店
7.6

96 评论
฿-1
爱德华王子公寓及度假村
7.9

57 评论
฿-1
弗鲁塔精品酒店
8.4

670 评论
฿-1
普吉岛奥尼伍德Journeyhub酒店
7.7

221 评论
฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6

89 评论
฿-1
普吉岛迪瓦娜芭东华美达酒店
8.4

658 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU