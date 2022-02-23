蒂森海滩度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Thiwson Beach Resort 是为商务和休闲旅行而设计的，地理位置优越，位于 Koh Yao Yai；该市最受欢迎的地区之一。酒店离市中心不太远：就在咫尺之遥，通常大约需要几分钟才能到达机场。休息和放松的天堂，酒店将提供全面更新，距离该市的众多景点仅几步之遥，如 Koh Yao Yai、Koh Yao 医院、Koh Yao Noi。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店、自助洗衣店、票务服务。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多房间甚至提供液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调，以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施，包括独木舟、私人海滩、室外游泳池、潜水、按摩。蒂森海滩度假村是寻求魅力、舒适和便利的普吉岛旅客的理想下榻之地。

