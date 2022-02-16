PHUKET TEST & GO

Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Buri Ram
6.5
通过
222条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+7 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Thepnakorn Hotel, located in Buriram City Center, Buriram, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thepnakorn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find carpeting, mirror, towels, closet, non smoking rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Buriram, make Thepnakorn Hotel your home away from home.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Thepnakorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

139 Jira Rd.,Tamblo E-sarn,Muang,, Buriram City Center, Buriram, Thailand, 31000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU