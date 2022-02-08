普吉岛西瑞湾威斯汀水疗度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛西瑞湾威斯汀水疗度假村在普吉岛的餐厅、观光和购物区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。酒店距市中心仅 6. 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。由于靠近该市的主要景点，如 Ratsada 健康促进医院、Wat Siray、Ratsada 港口，这家酒店的游客一定会喜欢它的位置。普吉岛西瑞湾威斯汀水疗度假村竭诚为客人提供舒适的入住体验。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的客人可以享受酒店内的设施，如 24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、壁炉、礼品/纪念品商店。普吉岛西瑞湾威斯汀水疗度假村拥有 257 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子电视、浴室电话、地毯、镜子、拖鞋等舒适设施。酒店提供各种一流的休闲设施，包括独木舟、瑜伽室、私人海滩、健身中心、桑拿浴室。普吉岛西瑞湾威斯汀水疗度假村是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛西瑞湾威斯汀水疗度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛西瑞湾威斯汀水疗度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。