The Vista Hotel By Satit Group (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

The Vista Hotel By Satit Group (SHA Extra Plus)Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make exploring Hat Yai even more convenient. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel.Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Get cozy and warm in the lobby with the hotel's charming on-site fireplace. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at The Vista Hotel By Satit Group (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at The Vista Hotel By Satit Group (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.For the ultimate convenience, you can even have groceries delivered to your room at The Vista Hotel By Satit Group (SHA Extra Plus), with their exclusive service.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage and spa. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 98% of accommodations in the city.