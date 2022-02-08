PHUKET TEST & GO

翠绿度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
通过
1996条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Viridian Resort - Image 0
The Viridian Resort - Image 1
The Viridian Resort - Image 2
The Viridian Resort - Image 3
The Viridian Resort - Image 4
The Viridian Resort - Image 5
+54 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Viridian Resort 位于芭东市中心，步行 2 分钟即可到达 Junceylon，5 分钟可到达 Soi Bangla 和芭东海滩。度假村是一个生态友好的度假村，周围环绕着极好的氛围和令人放松的热带花园。度假村的所有客房都体现了传统的泰国主题。客人还可以使用一系列设施，包括室外游泳池、餐厅和酒吧、旅游咨询台和免费无线网络连接。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在 The Viridian 度假村进行预订。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是翠绿度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 翠绿度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

206/24 Rat-U-Thid 200 Pee, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

