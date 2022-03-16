The Vet Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Vet Boutique Hotel (SHA Certified)Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi, car hire and shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Chiang Mai even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Packing light is possible at The Vet Boutique Hotel (SHA Certified) thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Rooms at The Vet Boutique Hotel (SHA Certified) come in multiple layout options including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at The Vet Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar. Light snacking is available day or night with the hotel's vending machines.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyThe Vet Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect spot to explore Chiang Mai's fascinating cultural sights and attractions. Never forget your time in Chiang Mai with a special gift or trinket from Chiang Mai Night Bazaar just 8.5 km away. Acquire some cultural knowledge with a day at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 8.1 km away, where you can see famous works by local artists.Reasons to stay hereGet more than you bargain for here, which scores value for money higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.Facilities at this hotel are rated higher than 97% of other accommodations in the city.Past guests love the cleanliness here, ranking it higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.