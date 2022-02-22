PHUKET TEST & GO

黄玉住宅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
25条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
+9 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Topaz Residence 位于普吉岛普吉镇，是游客的热门选择。这家 2 星级酒店距市中心仅 1 公里，距机场 35 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 The Topaz Residence酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受 24 小时前台服务、公共区域无线网络连接、停车场、洗衣服务、电梯。酒店拥有 72 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、无线互联网接入、无烟房、空调、叫醒服务。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿环境，请将 The Topaz Residence 设为您的家外之家。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是黄玉住宅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 黄玉住宅
查看所有评论

地址/地图

79/2 Pattana Soi 1 , Pattana Road, Talad Nuae, Muang. Phuket Thailand., Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

