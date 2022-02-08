CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
通过
371条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Room 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin 18
฿16,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Double 26
฿17,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,850 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
Situated in the Tha Phae area, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 45 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, dressing room. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Signature Hotel @ Thapae hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
地址/地图

284/1 Thapae Road, Tambon Changmoi, Amphur Muang Chiang Mai, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

热门过滤器

