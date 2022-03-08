暹罗住宅精品度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
The Siam Residence Boutique Resort 度假村位于 Lipa Noi 的 Santi 海滩，提供舒适的住宿环境，周围环绕着幽静的白色沙滩和热带花园。酒店非常适合渴望真正放松的客人，方便前往城市的必看景点。距离纳通三公里，步行即可到达尼基海滩。体验暹罗住宅精品度假村设备齐全的私人别墅，这里提供一系列便利设施，确保住得舒适。所有客房都配备了空调、电视和定制的浴室用品。室内装饰精美，配有现代家具和亚洲装饰。酒店还提供无线网络连接，旅游咨询台可以安排观光旅行。客人可以在海滨餐厅享用泰国和国际美食以及清爽的鸡尾酒。娱乐设施还包括游泳池、健身中心、泛光灯网球场、水疗中心、帆船、风帆冲浪、深海钓鱼、帆伞运动、滑水、浮潜和潜水。暹罗住宅精品度假村提供最好的泰式款待，是享受无与伦比的放松的理想场所。