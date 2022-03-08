PHUKET TEST & GO

橡胶酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
332条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
The Rubber Hotel - Image 0
The Rubber Hotel - Image 1
The Rubber Hotel - Image 2
The Rubber Hotel - Image 3
The Rubber Hotel - Image 4
The Rubber Hotel - Image 5
+22 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛的便利酒店，那么住在阁楼度假村就是您的最佳选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。此外，他朗医院、Phra Thong 寺和 Wat Thep Krasattri 也近在咫尺。 Live at Loft Resort酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、医务室。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的瑜伽室、室外游泳池、游泳池（儿童）、乒乓球、花园是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Live at Loft Resort 成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的完美基地。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是橡胶酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 橡胶酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

359/16 Moo 1,T. Thep Krasattri,Talang, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

拉扬塔拉度假村
8.9

10 评论
฿-1
普吉岛亭阁酒店
8.7

329 评论
฿-1
普吉岛悦椿别墅度假村
8

698 评论
฿-1
普吉岛乐古浪悦椿酒店
8.5

1658 评论
฿-1
普吉岛悦榕庄
8.9

1493 评论
฿-1
普吉岛酒店之旅
7.9

4 评论
฿-1
普吉岛决明子
8.7

1182 评论
฿-1
普吉岛都喜天丽乐古浪酒店
8.6

1728 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU