橡胶酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛的便利酒店，那么住在阁楼度假村就是您的最佳选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。此外，他朗医院、Phra Thong 寺和 Wat Thep Krasattri 也近在咫尺。 Live at Loft Resort酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、医务室。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店的瑜伽室、室外游泳池、游泳池（儿童）、乒乓球、花园是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Live at Loft Resort 成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的完美基地。