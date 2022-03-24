PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛皇家 P 酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
337条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
The Royal P Hotel Phuket - Image 0
The Royal P Hotel Phuket - Image 1
The Royal P Hotel Phuket - Image 2
The Royal P Hotel Phuket - Image 3
The Royal P Hotel Phuket - Image 4
The Royal P Hotel Phuket - Image 5
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛交通便利的酒店，那么普吉皇家 P 酒店就是您的最佳选择。这家三星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 1.2 公里，享有优越的地理位置，方便客人前往市内最大的景点。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。普吉岛皇家 P 酒店为客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、自助洗衣店、出租车服务等设施，为每位客人提供便利。 79 间客房分布在 7 层楼，提供温馨宜人的家外之家。部分客房提供平板电视、镜子、私人入口、沙发、毛巾等舒适设施。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿，那么让普吉皇家 P 酒店成为您的家外之家。

地址/地图

106/1-2, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

