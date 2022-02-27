CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
通过
1266条评论进行评分
更新于 February 27, 2022
The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 0
The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 1
The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 2
The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 3
The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 4
The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 5
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel is situated in the Old City along Chiang Mai’s fascinating canal, historical ramparts, and moats. The property features 36 guestrooms conceptualized in a colonial Lanna design emphasizing northern Thai landscape, local arts, and handicrafts. Each room is fitted with a large balcony and all the necessary amenities you would expect from a 4-star accommodation. The world famous night bazaar is a short stroll away, along with various temples and cultural points of interest. Guests can also pamper themselves with a massage from the spa, dine at the onsite restaurant serving both local and international cuisines, enjoy the swimming pool, or head to the gym/fitness room for an invigorating session after a day spent exploring the city. Maintaining high standards at all levels, The Rim Chiang Mai Hotel will definitely make your stay a good one.

地址/地图

51/2 Arak Rd, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

