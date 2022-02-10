PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

考拉克度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.2
通过
35条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Retreat Khaolak Resort 位于 Pakarang 地区，是体验 Khao Lak 及其周边地区的理想场所。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。充分利用这家考拉克酒店提供的各种无与伦比的服务和设施。这家酒店提供许多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房设有壁橱、毛巾、衣架、拖鞋、额外的卫生间，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店提供的娱乐设施包括浮潜、室外游泳池和花园。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 The Retreat Khaolak Resort 成为您在 Khao Lak 享受逗留期间的理想下榻之地。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
如果您是考拉克度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 考拉克度假村
地址/地图

40/6 Moo 3 T.Khukkuek, Khuk Khak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

