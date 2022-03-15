PHUKET TEST & GO

快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Racha 酒店位于普吉岛以南 12 英里的 Racha Yai 岛的 Batok 海滩上。该酒店被公认为环境可持续旅游业的领导者，提供 85 间带私人露台的设备齐全的别墅。 The Racha Hotel 酒店的餐饮选择包括带户外露台区的 Earth Cafe、白天在露台上供应比萨饼和意大利面的 Fire Grill 餐厅以及晚上的精致餐饮。还有供应饮品的 Ice Bar 酒吧和供应新鲜烧烤海鲜和牛排的 Sunset Beach Restaurant 餐厅就在安达曼海岸边。客人可以尽情享受 Anumba 水疗护理、在 Meditation Lane 冥想或在 Balance Fitness 健身房锻炼身体。 Racha酒店的热情好客和最先进的设施确保所有客人都拥有愉快的住宿体验。

便利设施/功能

  • 免费Wi-Fi
  • 带卫星频道的 40 英寸液晶电视
  • DVD单元
  • 别墅内电影库
  • 别墅内保险箱
  • 迷你吧
  • 浓缩咖啡机/茶具
  • 电吹风
  • 户外花洒
  • 独立空调
  • 国际长途电话
地址/地图

42/12-13 Moo 5, Rawai Muang, Racha Island, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

