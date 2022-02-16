PHUKET TEST & GO

The Poem Hotel - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
9.6
通过
9条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
The Poem Hotel - Image 0
The Poem Hotel - Image 1
The Poem Hotel - Image 2
The Poem Hotel - Image 3
The Poem Hotel - Image 4
The Poem Hotel - Image 5
+14 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+)Whatever your reason for visiting Rayong, The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+), just 1.5 km from Laem Mae Phim Beach.The superior services and facilities offered at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests. The hotel provides front desk services such as safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience.The hotel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. The many offerings at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.Around the propertyWith its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to all Rayong has to offer. You're sure to want to visit HTMS Prasae Memorial located 11.0 km away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Rayong. Learn about the city's art history with a day at KruKung Museum located 4.7 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews score this hotel higher than 98% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 99% of other options in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 99% of the city's other options.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Poem Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Poem Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

88 Moo 3, Kram, Mae Pim Beach, Klaeng, Rayong, Thailand, 21190

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU