SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.4
通过
62条评论进行评分
更新于 March 3, 2022
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 0
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 1
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 2
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 3
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 4
The Place Luxury Boutique Villas - Image 5
+8 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Place Luxury Boutique Villas guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Koh Tao for business or pleasure. The excitement of the island's centre is only 1.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the island's must-see destinations. At The Place Luxury Boutique Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The private pool villas provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in all villas. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, diving, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Place Luxury Boutique Villas the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Tao.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Place Luxury Boutique Villas的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Place Luxury Boutique Villas
查看所有评论

地址/地图

14/167 Moo 1, Sairee, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

海水浴酒店
8.4

375 评论
฿-1
贝壳度假村
7.2

637 评论
฿-1
蓝涛海滩酒店
8.9

100 评论
฿-1
珊瑚景度假村
7.9

301 评论
฿-1
涛岛度假村
7.5

1060 评论
฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4

483 评论
฿-1
安纳塔拉拉萨南达帕岸岛别墅
9.2

333 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU