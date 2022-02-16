PHUKET TEST & GO

The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
6.6
通过
740条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+25 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Khao Yai, look no further than The Piano Resort Khao Yai. The excitement of the city center is only 11 km away. With the city's main attractions such as Palio Khao Yai, Khao Yai Panorama Farm, Khao Yai Art Museum within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by The Piano Resort Khao Yai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Khao Yai, make The Piano Resort Khao Yai your home away from home.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

999 Thanarath Road,, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU