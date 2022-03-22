BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Patra Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
通过
1036条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
The Patra Hotel - Image 0
The Patra Hotel - Image 1
The Patra Hotel - Image 2
The Patra Hotel - Image 3
The Patra Hotel - Image 4
The Patra Hotel - Image 5
+53 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Looking to be close to both the international airport and city center, then The Patra Hotel is a good pick. Positioned off Rama 9 Road, the property is a mere 15 minutes from the international airport while the heart of town can be reached within 30 minutes. Alongside the property, guests will find plenty of shopping options like malls, street side shops, as well as a variety of restaurants to suit all budgets. The on-site Maneeya Restaurant serves both local and international dishes as well as a sumptuous breakfast buffet which is available each morning. After a long day roaming about town, guests can indulge in the very best of Thai pampering at the hotel's salon. As for accommodation, there are 278 modern guestrooms in this eight-story hotel, all equipped with the most up-to-date amenities.

地址/地图

27 Rama 9 Soi 31, Rama 9 Road, Huamark, Bangkapi, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

