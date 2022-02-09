Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与苏林公园酒店式公寓以优先方式，以及苏林公园酒店式公寓从你会直接收取货款。

The Park Surin Serviced Apartments is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

The Park Surin Serviced Apartments 拥有最大的隐私，再加上田园诗般的位置，距离翡翠蓝色的海水仅片刻路程，其自然环境和一览无余的山脉和大海景色真正宁静。摆脱单调的房间，客人不介意称这个地方为家外之家，拥有独立的卧室、宽敞的客厅和设备齐全的厨房，这对有孩子的人来说大有帮助。除了舒适的住宿环境外，还有很多诱惑就在您家门口。享受提供的众多水上运动，去环岛游，或者在这个小镇以包括普吉幻多奇幻多奇秀在内的众多表演中娱乐自己。对于第一次来城里的人，现场的旅游咨询台可以帮助您计划您的假期，让您充分利用您在这个有很多活动的岛屿上的时间。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 苏林公园酒店式公寓的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 苏林公园酒店式公寓 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。