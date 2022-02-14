The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is located in the Airport Suvarnabhumi area of Bangkok. Set from the excitement of the city, this 5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, infirmary, laundromat. The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is home to 114 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens, mirror. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) hits the spot in many ways.

Lat krabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

