BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
通过
247条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 0
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 1
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 2
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 3
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 4
The Pantip Hotel Ladprao - Image 5
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Bang Kapi, The Pantip Hotel Ladprao is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Pantip Hotel Ladprao is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, convenience store, taxi service. 212 rooms spread over 17 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make The Pantip Hotel Ladprao your home away from home.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Pantip Hotel Ladprao的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Pantip Hotel Ladprao
查看所有评论

地址/地图

3191/1-428,127 Ladprao Road, Klongchan, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4

211 评论
฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5

441 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU