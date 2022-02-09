PHUKET TEST & GO

棕榈公寓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.2
通过
209条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Palms Residence 位于普吉岛的普吉镇地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。这家二星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 2 公里，享有优越的地理位置，方便客人前往市内最大的景点。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，普吉岛指数生活购物中心、普吉岛购物中心、法国总领事馆只是游客可以使用的一些景点。棕榈公寓酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店提供各种一流的设施，例如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场、机场接送服务、洗衣服务。走进 37 间温馨的客房之一，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房、空调在一些房间里找到。酒店提供各种一流的娱乐设施，包括室外游泳池。在 The Palms Residence 探索专业服务和各种功能的迷人融合。

如果您是棕榈公寓的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

6/5 Moo 1,Tambol Kathu, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83120

