棕榈公寓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

The Palms Residence 位于普吉岛的普吉镇地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。这家二星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 2 公里，享有优越的地理位置，方便客人前往市内最大的景点。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，普吉岛指数生活购物中心、普吉岛购物中心、法国总领事馆只是游客可以使用的一些景点。棕榈公寓酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店提供各种一流的设施，例如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场、机场接送服务、洗衣服务。走进 37 间温馨的客房之一，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房、空调在一些房间里找到。酒店提供各种一流的娱乐设施，包括室外游泳池。在 The Palms Residence 探索专业服务和各种功能的迷人融合。

