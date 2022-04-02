Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, The Palayana Hua Hin is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am. Only 245 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Palayana Hua Hin offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Step into one of 40 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am, make The Palayana Hua Hin your home away from home.