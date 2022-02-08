KRABI TEST & GO

The Oasis Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.2
通过
38条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Oasis Resort - Image 0
The Oasis Resort - Image 1
The Oasis Resort - Image 2
The Oasis Resort - Image 3
The Oasis Resort - Image 4
The Oasis Resort - Image 5
+12 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to the wonder of Krabi with a stay at The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus), located only minutes from the heart of the city. Situated just 4.0 km from Krabi Weekend Night Market, The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) provides an easy base from which to pop out for amenities or souvenirs quickly.The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to travelers. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the resort's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the resort's easy to book transportation services. Parking is available and free, provided by the resort for guests with their own transportation.While lodging at this wonderful resort, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The resort's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Some small or last-minute needs can be quickly fulfilled by the convenience stores without having to leave the resort.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The resort provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The resort also provides guests with a refrigerator and a coffee or tea maker. The Oasis Resort (SHA Extra Plus) also provides toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.The Oasis Resort (SHA Plus+) offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops.Around the propertyVisit the sights and local attractions of Krabi during your stay at the resort. Pose in front of Amazing Sculptures in Krabi Town located 960 m away, and you can always show your friends the time you went to Krabi.

地址/地图

88 Natoey Road Krabi Yai Paknam Muang Krabi, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

