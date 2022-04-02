Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
如果您正在寻找位于普吉岛的便利物业，THE NATURE PHUKET 就是您的不二之选。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 THE NATURE PHUKET酒店提供的设施和服务确保客人住得愉快。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、壁炉、出租车服务。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。该物业提供许多独特的休闲设施，如水上乐园、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务。在 THE NATURE PHUKET 享受绝佳的位置和服务。