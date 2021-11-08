Beautiful hotel, big private pool huge villa.

The staff was amazing know your name and u prefers. You will have your private space there.

Big resort pool.

U always need a cap to go somewhere because this resort is huge.

The beach was full with plastic things (trash, plastic toys, syringes).

We love the hotel and the staff they was so helpful in all concern we have. We would love to come again to this hotel when we come to phuket but please clean the beach!