预约请求，把你放在直接联系与纳卡普吉岛别墅以优先方式，以及纳卡普吉岛别墅从你会直接收取货款。
普吉岛纳卡别墅位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。距市中心仅 20 公里，45 分钟即可到达机场。从酒店可轻松前往城市的众多景点和地标，同样与众不同。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、我们海滩上的免费浮潜和皮划艇、便利店。酒店拥有 95 间布置精美的宾客别墅，其中许多别墅包括液晶电视、互联网接入、私人游泳池、浴缸。客人可以全天享受私人海滩、健身中心、桑拿浴室和室外游泳池的轻松氛围。探索纳卡普吉岛别墅的专业服务和各种功能的迷人融合。
便利设施/功能
- ETC. Wiwa Restaurant, Heha Kid Club, Main Pool Olympic Size, Meka Sky lounge
One Bedroom Pool Villa Partial Sea View
正数
负面的
- Beautiful hotel, big private pool huge villa.
- The staff was amazing know your name and u prefers. You will have your private space there.
- Big resort pool.
- U always need a cap to go somewhere because this resort is huge.
- The beach was full with plastic things (trash, plastic toys, syringes).
We love the hotel and the staff they was so helpful in all concern we have. We would love to come again to this hotel when we come to phuket but please clean the beach!