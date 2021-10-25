Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与奈汉以优先方式，以及奈汉从你会直接收取货款。

享受您在普吉岛奈汉酒店提供的 SHA Plus 认证酒店的住宿。 普吉岛奈汉酒店是世界顶级酒店集团 (Leading Hotels of the World) 的成员，坐落在海滨，为您提供海景豪华体验。入住您自己的私人避难所，俯瞰迷人的海洋或岛屿景色。我们热情、友好的房东团队提供独特的欢迎，并鼓励客人享受难忘的住宿，这里有未受破坏的山峰、绿色森林、郁郁葱葱的花园和沙滩，碧绿的海水环绕，非常适合游泳、浮潜、水肺潜水或航海。奈汉不遗余力地寻求提供难忘的假期体验。 奈汉酒店在《康德纳斯特旅行者》杂志的 2020 年读者选择奖中被评为世界最佳度假村第 23 名和泰国第 2 名度假村。

便利设施/功能 Daily breakfast for 2 persons

30% off spa

25% off laundry

Additional Benefits for guests staying 10 consecutive nights or more: One time 3 course dinner at Cosmo for 2 person (10 nights or more), Airport pick up (14 nights or more).

Travel period from 1 July until 31 October 2021.

Rates are inclusive of applicable taxes.

Offer is subject to availability

Terms and conditions apply.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 4.5 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 奈汉的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 奈汉 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 🇫🇷 Blancho 到达 16/10/2021 4.5 Deluxe Ocean View Room 正数 Hôtel with excellent position close to the sea and beach

Excellent Space distribution between rooms, bar, pool, dining room and spa Excellent hôtel where you can spend one week without getting bored. Good location in south phuket close to nai harn beach