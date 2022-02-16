The Motifs Eco Hotel - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Motifs Eco Hotel (SHA Plus+)Wake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Chanthaburi offers with a stay at The Motifs Eco Hotel (SHA Plus+).The facilities and services provided by The Motifs Eco Hotel (SHA Plus+) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi and car hire services to help you get to where you want to go in Chanthaburi.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at The Motifs Eco Hotel (SHA Plus+). The hotel provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at The Motifs Eco Hotel (SHA Plus+) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar. The Motifs Eco Hotel (SHA Plus+) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at The Motifs Eco Hotel (SHA Plus+). Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage and hot tub. Hot days can be cool fun with water activities like non-motorized water sports and surfing. Have some easy fun and maybe meet others while playing recreation activities such as horse riding.In a competitive mood? Get sporty with your travel group or other guests at the hiking trails in the hotel. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library and shared lounge and TV area. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Chanthaburi. Pose in front of Chantaboon Waterfront Community located 870 m away, and you can always show your friends the time you went to Chanthaburi. Engage in the city's best art at The National Naval Commerce Museum located 5.1 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scored better than most with an overall rating higher than 91% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands above the rest with a cleanliness score that beats 97% of accommodations in the city.This hotel stands out for its staff and service, scoring higher than 95% of the city's accommodation.