马利卡酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

马利卡酒店建于 2016 年，不仅是普吉岛的特色，也是旅行者的明智选择。这家三星级酒店距机场仅 36 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。马利卡酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、每日清洁服务、出租车服务、24 小时前台、停车场。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、镜子、毛巾。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。马利卡酒店是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

