CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Lilly Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
通过
217条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Chiang Mai Airport, The Lilly Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Lilly Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Lilly Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

如果您是The Lilly Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Lilly Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

223 หมู่ 5 ถนน สมโภชเชียงใหม่ 700 ปี, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

