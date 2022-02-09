图书馆酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

面对苏梅岛的查汶海滩，图书馆读起来就像一本优雅的专着——一家海滨酒店，邀请人们坐下来静静地沉思一本书，同时编织自己的自然美景和无与伦比的奢华故事。事实上，该物业的 46 间宏伟的泳池别墅、套房和一室公寓充分利用了其强烈的主题概念。此外，还有享誉全球的红色泳池、宽敞的图书馆、健身中心和专属别墅酒廊供客人享用。图书馆低调而宁静，通过辉煌的建筑、独特的服务和热情的泰式款待，提供出色的休闲体验。

便利设施/功能 海滨位置

红池

长池（别墅客人专用）

Lib（图书馆）

The Fit（健身中心）

The Page（餐厅）

