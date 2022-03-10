HUA HIN TEST & GO

The Lapa Hotel - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.1
通过
2728条评论进行评分
更新于 March 10, 2022
The Lapa Hotel - Image 0
The Lapa Hotel - Image 1
The Lapa Hotel - Image 2
The Lapa Hotel - Image 3
The Lapa Hotel - Image 4
The Lapa Hotel - Image 5
+32 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The newest addition in Hua Hin is funky to say the least. The Lapa Hotel is accessible to the main town, yet a little out of away to give a feeling of being on your own. Attractions in the area include jet skiing, banana boats, paintballing, snorkeling, and go-karting. Close by is the weekend market and the Market Village, a large scale shopping and entertainment complex. With a complimentary shuttle, getting to the nightly market is a breeze. With four dining choices, a swimming pool, spa, and meeting facilities, the hotel is fully stocked for all guests. From bright cushions and rose pop-up sofas to Moroccan styled lamps and wall patterns, The Lapa Hotel is like no other hotel you have ever visited.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Lapa Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Lapa Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

4/115 Soi Mooban Nongkae, Tambon Nongkae, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Hua Hin White Villa
8

232 评论
฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8

29 评论
฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8

958 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU