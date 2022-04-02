Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
查龙湖度假村建于 2017 年，是普吉岛的特色之一，也是旅行者的明智选择。这家三星级酒店距离热闹的城市有 10 公里，享有优越的地理位置，方便客人前往市内最大的景点。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。查龙湖度假村提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的设施，让疲惫的旅客充满活力。这家酒店提供许多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。走进 17 间温馨的客房之一，摆脱一天的压力，大多数客房都提供一系列便利设施，包括壁橱、清洁产品、毛巾、木/镶木地板、免费速溶咖啡。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您出于何种原因前往普吉岛，查龙湖度假村都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。
888/7 Moo 6, Soi Chaofa 14, Chalong, Muang, Phuket, Thailand., Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130