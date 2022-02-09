The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass HospitalityYou'll love the exceptional convenience during your stay at The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality, located right in the heart of the city center, with an easy access to everything in Bangkok. With its ideal location just 810 m from Terminal 21, The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with the taxi services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.The hotel is entirely non-smoking. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a separate living room. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality. The many offerings at The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyVenture outside The Key Premier Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality and explore Bangkok during your stay. Looking for entertainment? Start your vacation night with some local flavor at Soi Cowboy just 1.0 km away.Reasons to stay hereTravelers love this hotel, scoring it higher than 97% of all other accommodations in the city.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 98% of other options in the city.This hotel's staff and services score higher than 98% of accommodations in the city.