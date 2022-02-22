CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
通过
271条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nature, sports, sightseeing area of Chiang Mai city, Kannas Serviced Apartment provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 2.4 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kannas Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the golf course (within 3 km). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Kannas Serviced Apartment your home away from home.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

308 Moo 3 Tumbon Changpuak A.Muang Chiang Mai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU