温泉海滩度假村及水疗中心 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家度假村拥有 75 间以传统泰式丝绸和家具装饰的客房，四周环绕着园景花园和温泉池。 Hotspring Beach Resort & Spa酒店距离普吉国际机场仅25分钟车程。这家五星级度假村也位于萨拉辛桥以北，靠近 Kok Kloy 和 Bodarn 海滩的小村庄。客人可以在四周环绕着美丽花园和荷花池的四个水疗馆之一尽情享受，并设有温泉池来恢复肌肤活力。酒店内的餐厅供应各种美味的传统泰式和西式美食。请在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的日期，以便在温泉海滩度假村进行预订。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店