The Hideaway Resort Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

The moment you enter The Hideaway Resort Hua Hin, you will feel a sense of sanctuary, elegance, luxury, and tranquility combined with a sense of privacy. This luxury resort is located on the quiet end of town, 500 meters away from Hua Hin Airport. Perfect for couples, honeymooners, and prospective bride and grooms, the resort boasts 40 modern tropical rooms. Lounge around on the daybed in the separate living area of your bedroom when booking rooms with pool side view. Even the most basic rooms here will rival the best rooms in other hotels. Take advantage of the on-site massages in the privacy of your own room, relax at the cozy swimming pool, and discover the greatness of the various activities and attrractions of Hua Hin.