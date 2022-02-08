奈汉画廊酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

奈汉画廊酒店位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。尽一切努力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、便利店、每日客房清洁、壁炉等设施，方便每位客人使用。所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多甚至提供毛巾、木/镶木地板、体重秤、拖鞋和额外的卫生间，以满足最挑剔的客人的需求。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。奈汉画廊酒店是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之地。

