KRABI TEST & GO

The Elements Krabi Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
通过
290条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 0
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 1
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 2
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 3
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 4
The Elements Krabi Resort - Image 5
+41 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With a name inspired by the four elements of nature, The Elements Krabi Resort tries to incorporate the same in the design. The resort is located on Klong Muang Beach, a recent upscale destination in this resort town. Guests can spend their days island hopping, diving, trying a variety of water sports, or simply lounging by the pool with a drink. All the rooms at the resort are spacious and each includes a separate bath tub and shower as well as complimentary internet access and LCD TVs. Golfers will be about three kilometers from the golf course, and those looking to keep fit will find a fitness center and outdoor pool on-site. A stay here also includes bicycle rentals, a family room, salon, and spa. The Elements Krabi Resort is an excellent choice if you are looking for a holiday away from the city and the crowds.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Elements Krabi Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Elements Krabi Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

189 Moo 3, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Amari Vogue 甲米
8.6

541 评论
฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6

180 评论
฿-1
甲米海蓝宝石度假村
7.9

755 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU