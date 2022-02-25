TRAT TEST & GO

The Dewa Koh Chang - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.7
通过
2728条评论进行评分
更新于 February 25, 2022
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 0
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 1
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 2
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 3
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 4
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 5
+23 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Dewa Koh Chang is a concept resort illustrating modern-rustic tropical architecture, with choices of 40 deluxe rooms and 19 private beach villas. Guests here are spoilt with a 600sqm black pool and spectacular sea views taken in from their private balcony. All accommodations are spacious and comfortably designed. To proceed with your booking at The Dewa Koh Chang, simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

24/1/1 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

