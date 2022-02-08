CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Craft Nimman - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
通过
479条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Craft Nimman is located in the Nimmanhemin area of Chiang Mai. Only 0km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Craft Nimman offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. Step into one of 27 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Craft Nimman hits the spot in many ways.

地址/地图

10 Soi 9 Nimman Haemin Rd., Suthep, Muang, Chiang Mai, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

