PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Corner Lodge - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
通过
531条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Corner Lodge - Image 0
The Corner Lodge - Image 1
The Corner Lodge - Image 2
The Corner Lodge - Image 3
The Corner Lodge - Image 4
The Corner Lodge - Image 5
+26 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests for The Corner Lodge are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at The Corner Lodge, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Situated only 2 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Corner Lodge is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The ambiance of The Corner Lodge is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, fireplace are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids). With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Corner Lodge hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Corner Lodge的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Corner Lodge
查看所有评论

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU