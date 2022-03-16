The Core St. by Stay Now - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Core St. by Stay NowSee more of Chiang Mai when you stay at The Core St. by Stay Now and experience all the benefits of a truly central location.At The Core St. by Stay Now, guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make exploring Chiang Mai even more convenient.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at The Core St. by Stay Now thanks to the hotel's laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. For the comfort and health of all guests, smoking is not permitted anywhere within the hotel. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.All rooms at The Core St. by Stay Now are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. Rooms at The Core St. by Stay Now come in multiple layout options including rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee and instant tea at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and bathrobes are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at The Core St. by Stay Now begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.For the ultimate convenience, you can even have groceries delivered to your room at The Core St. by Stay Now, with their exclusive service.Apart from amenities and services, The Core St. by Stay Now goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool. Grab some last-minute needs or local souvenirs for yourself or those back home without having to go anywhere at the souvenir shops available right on-site.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Chiang Mai with The Core St. by Stay Now as your base. Never forget your time in Chiang Mai with a special gift or trinket from Chiang Mai Night Bazaar just 5.1 km away. Acquire some cultural knowledge with a day at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 5.6 km away, where you can see famous works by local artists.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 88% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 94% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 93% of accommodations in the city.