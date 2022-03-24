BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Choice Residence - Adults Only - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
673条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
The Choice Residence - Adults Only - Image 0
The Choice Residence - Adults Only - Image 1
The Choice Residence - Adults Only - Image 2
The Choice Residence - Adults Only - Image 3
The Choice Residence - Adults Only - Image 4
The Choice Residence - Adults Only - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Choice Residence is located in the South Thonburi area of Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Choice Residence, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including garden. The Choice Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

地址/地图

9 Rama2 soi 14, Rama 2 Road, Bangmod, Jomthong, South Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10150

