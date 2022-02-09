CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Chiang Mai Riverside - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
通过
275条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Chiang Mai Riverside is located in The Chiang Mai Riverside area of Chiang Mai. The city center is merely 5 km away and the airport can be reached within 10 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Chiang Mai Riverside is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, grocery deliveries can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Chiang Mai Riverside hits the spot in many ways.

地址/地图

111 Moo 7, Tambon Padad, Amphoe Muang, Chiang Mai Riverside, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

