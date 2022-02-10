PHUKET TEST & GO

查瓦度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
64条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系查瓦度假村以优先方式，以及查瓦度假村从你会直接收取货款。

The Chava Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

The Chava Resort 是一家位于独特的苏林海滩的豪华公寓，是家庭度假的理想选择。客人步行即可抵达苏林广场、许多精品店和几家餐厅。该地区两侧是 Pansea 和 Leam Sing 海滩。您可以决定留在泳池边的私人躺椅上休息，或者冒险出去参加一些水上运动。旅游咨询台可以帮助预订滑翔伞、潜水、大象徒步旅行或前往附近皮皮岛的冒险活动。在您入住 The Chava 度假村期间尽可能多做或尽可能少做，但您肯定不会对您的逗留感到失望。

地址/地图

113 Moo 3 Cherngtalay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

